KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police need your help finding the person responsible for a hit and run that happened early this morning.

KPD says around 2 am, officers were called to an accident on 19th Avenue and Union Street.

Police say the car crashed along the roundabout and hit some large boulders on the side of the road before the driver got out and fled.

They are still searching for the suspect. If you know anything, please give KPD a call.