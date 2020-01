KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect involved in a hit and run Saturday morning.

Around one am, officers were conducting a traffic stop at the 2200 block of South Vancouver Street.

The car sped off and crashed into a chain link fence. After crashing, the driver got out of the car and ran away.

Police say the suspect is a white male, about 6'2" and about 200 pounds. If you have any information, please contact KPD.