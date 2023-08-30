KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE 6:27 p.m. According to Kennewick Police Department, Alexis was located and has been reunited with his family.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Kennewick Police Department is currently asking for help to locate a missing child.
Alexis is 8-years-old
Alexis was last seen at the end of the school day around 2:00 p.m. In east Kennewick.
He was last seen wearing green cargo pants and a back and green backpack.
If you see Alexis please call non emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333. The case number is 23-067278.
