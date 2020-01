KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police are searching for two teenagers who were involved in a robbery this afternoon. 

It happened at a Walgreens parking lot on US 395 and Clearwater Avenue.

Police say the teens met a man who they planned to buy a phone from via the 'LetGo' app.

They say the teens allegedly took the phone from the man, showed him a gun, and ran off.

Police are still searching for the suspects. If you have any information, please contact KPD.