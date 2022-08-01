KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to an assault with weapons call in the 8600 block of W. Imnaha Avenue around 4:30 Saturday morning.
The victim of the assault sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and a cut to the head. The cut was the result of being struck with the gun.
There were no witnesses to the assault and the victim and suspect did not know each other.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kennewick Police non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.
Anonymous tips may also be left at kpdtips.com
