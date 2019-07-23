KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police today sent off Officer Adam Greiber and Police Support Specialist Fernando Ramos to year-long deployments with the military.

Greiber has been in the military for 11 years. This will be his second deployment to Afghanistan.

"Being a police officer is a dream job," said Greiber. "I still love coming every day to work so it's a little bit of sadness that I have to kind of put pause on that to deploy, but at the same time I also value my service in the military, so I'm excited."

Ramos has been in the local National Guard for the last four years and this is his first deployment. He will be going to Amman, Jordan.

"I'm feeling a little anxious and a little stressed out, as it being my first deployment, but I'm ready to take it on," Ramos said. "It's an opportunity and it's an honor to be able to serve my country and represent the state that I come from."

Kennewick Police Department gave them challenge coins today. Chief Hohenberg said he hopes that when they both return to the United States they return to KPD.