Kennewick police think rape suspect has more victims

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested 26-year-old Brandon Jones June 2 for a rape at gunpoint on the 7100 block of Clearwater Avenue. Since his arrest, investigators have been contacted by several more reported victims of Jones, but they think there may be more still.
At this time, Jones has been charged with several counts of rape by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office. But since he often visited the Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and Beaverton areas, KPD believes he may have victims in those areas as well.
KPD wants to ensure all victims are heard and asks that any others contact Detective Elizabeth Grant at 509-585-4208.
