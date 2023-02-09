KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is reporting that three cars were stolen from different homes on February 9, all while the cars were being warmed up in their owners’ driveway. The cars had been left unlocked, so KPD is urging people not to leave their car unattended and unlocked while warming it up.
One of the three thefts was caught on surveillance cameras, according to KPD. Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video or sees the car should contact KPD at 509-585-4208. You can also submit an anonymous tip online referencing case 23-010549.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.