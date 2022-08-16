KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people involved in a shooting around 1:30 p.m. on August 12 on the 4600 block of Clearwater Avenue.
A white sedan was reportedly being pursued by a white pickup through the parking lot. The driver of the sedan showed a handgun out of the window, then fired toward the pickup, according to KPD.
No injuries were reported, but investigation is still underway. KPD released a video of the two vehicles in order to try and identify the people involved. Anyone with information on the incident should contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit an anonymous report online.
