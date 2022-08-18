Kennewick Police use Community Care Fund to fix a broken doorframe after arresting the burglar

KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Early Thursday morning, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress off the 2000-block of S Palouse St. Officers were told the suspect had broken a window and kicking a door to get into the house.
Once officers arrived, the 59-year-old suspect was taken into custody.
He's booked into the Benton County Jail for residential burglary and other possible charges.
However, Officers noticed the doorframe was damaged to the point the door wouldn't close. The Community Care Fund was used to help repair the doorframe.
KPD thanks Northwest Restoration for responding last minute to ensure the family has a safe and secure home.
