YAKIMA, Wash.- Rev. Felipe Pulido, a priest of the Yakima Diocese, currently serving at St. Joseph's Parish in Kennewick has been named an auxiliary bishop of San Diego.
Chosen by Pope Francis to be an auxiliary bishop, the announcement of Fr. Pulido's appointment was made in Rome. According to a press release from the Yakima Diocese he is expected to begin his new appointment on September 28.
“Father Pulido is the first priest of the Yakima Diocese named to be a bishop since its founding in 1951,” said the Most Rev. Joseph J. Tyson, Bishop of Yakima. “We are all very proud of him.”
Fr. Pulido came to the Yakima Valley with his parents in 1988. He graduated from Highland High School in Cowiche and entered the Seminary in 1994.
According to the Yakima Diocese he was ordained as a priest in 2002 and has served at parishes in Yakima, Moses Lake, Warden, Leavenworth, Cashmere and at St. Joseph's Parish in Kennewick for the past three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.