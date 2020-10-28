Kennewick Public Hospital District completes feasibility study for recovery center

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Public Hospital District (KPHD) Board of Commissioners during the board meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. will be discussing the completed two-part feasibility study aimed at establishing a comprehensive Behavioral Health Recovery Center in Kennewick.
The two-part study includes a business plan that outlines operational costs, corporate structure and expected revenue sources needed to make the facility self-supporting, and an architectural assessment of a potential property.
Both Benton County and Franklin Counties participated in funding the study, and commissioners have expressed support for the need for a comprehensive recovery center in the Tri-Cities. The center will serve clients with substance use disorder (addiction) and mental health issues in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.
The center is envisioned to include assessment, secure and unsecured withdrawal management (detoxification) services, capacity for jail diversion services in cooperation with local law enforcement. Inpatient treatment, family education, and participation, professional and peer counseling, transitional housing, research, and perhaps pediatric transition services. The combination of services to be offered, along with a “no wrong door” policy for assessment. This will make the center unique in the Northwest and a model facility in the nation.
“The proposed behavioral health center in Kennewick will reduce repeat visits to hospital emergency departments, help reduce crime and repeat offenses. This will keep
treatment dollars in the Tri-Cities, provide a key asset for employers in the region, provide timely treatment to addicted persons and allow local families to participate in treatment, thus raising success rates,” says Gary Long, Chair of the KPHD Board of Commissioners.
The KPHD is working with the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition to establish the Recovery Center. Ascension Recovery Services of Morgantown, West Virginia was contracted with perform the Business plan portion of the studies. Arculus Design and Technical Services of Kennewick is conducting the architectural review.
For information on joining the regular board meeting which is being held on Zoom, please visit the District’s website: www.kenkphd.com/meetings.