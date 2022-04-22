KENNEWICK, WA-
A complaint in early March about a rabbit rescue in Kennewick put the nonprofit at risk for shut down. Owner and Operator of Tri-Cities Washington Rabbit Advocates, Darcy Sherman, says she's been working with the city closely over the past two months to stay open.
"At first, I was devastated but now I'm just like, 'Wow. This is awesome,'" said Sherman. "It's the best thing that's ever happened to the rescue aside from the rescue beginning in the first place," said Sherman.
Kennewick city code outlines that at most, only three animals of a kind are allowed on residential properties. That would mean Sherman could only keep only three bunnies on her property, which she says wouldn't work for her.
She applied for a land-use permit, to see if the city would allow her to have extra rabbits on her property.
Evelyn Lusignan, a spokesperson for the city of Kennewick, says they try as hard as they can to work with people within the city when they experience roadblocks.
"We're always here to work with the property owner. It's a balance between what the neighbors feel is important, what the homeowner feels is important, and what fits with the overall city code," said Lusignan.
The application is currently being reviewed by the city planning department.
Darcy says if they let her bring in more animals, it would be perfect timing. Sherman says that's because the time after Easter is when many domestic bunnies are dumped in the wild and essentially, left to die.
"I'm not sure what the answer will be, it might be more than they normally do I'm hoping at least 20-25 would be great," said Sherman
Since the complaint happened back on March second, Sherman says she's adopted out more than 30 rabbits because of the publicity about the rescue.
A silver lining.
"I went from 45 rescues down to 12 rescues," said Sherman.
The community support is something that has kept her going, with letters being sent to the city from Tri-Citians and beyond who are concerned for the future of the rescue.
"The city let me know letters were pouring in like Santa Claus letters from all over the globe," said Sherman. "As far as an email from the United Kingdom, a letter from New York."
Sherman says the city should have an answer by Monday as far as the number of rabbits she'll be allowed to have on her property.
"We've had no complaints from the neighborhood. The rabbits are in good condition and they're in a safe environment," said Lusignan.
