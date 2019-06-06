RICHLAND, WA - The Richland High School's meal debt has been completely paid off, thanks to Kennewick resident Curt Donahue.

Donahue told the school district how his wife Marj would tell him about the many nights she went to bed hungry as a child, which inspired him to donate $1,174 to pay off all of Richland High School's negative meal balances in her name.

Donahue asked RSD to share one thought: "Just tell them it came with love."

The school district thanks Donahue and everyone in the community who give so much to support their students.