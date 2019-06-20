KENNEWICK, WA - People who live in Kennewick can be fined up to $100 for false alarms on security systems that police respond to. The City has been doing this for more than 20 years to help ease the burden on law enforcement who respond to thousands of false alarms every year.
For the first false alarm within 6 months there's no charge, but if there's a second false alarm within that time the fine is $50.
From there it goes up to $100 each time for four or more false alarms in that six-month period.
City leaders say when officers respond to false alarms, it's tying them up when they could be called out to a real emergency.
One woman fears that as her husband's Alzheimer's gets worse, this is a problem they could run into more frequently. Despite her concerns, she thinks it might be necessary if false alarms are taking up a lot of police resources.
Other people who live in Kennewick say they think homeowners should be responsible for their alarms, and the fear of fines helps people be more careful.