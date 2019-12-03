Kennewick residents push for noise wall along SR-395

KENNEWICK, WA- A busy highway like state route 395 in Kennewick can come with plenty of traffic, pollution, and noise. A noise wall has been built along the north half of the highway but not along the south half, now residents want to know why.

The Quail Ridge condominiums in Kennewick sit along side SR-395. For years residents have wondered why their neighbors on the northern part of the highway from North Yelm street have a noise wall, and the southern half of the neighborhood does not.

Linda Tenny has lived in the condominiums for four years. She says she loves her community but the noise from the highway is hard to live with.

"We can't even enjoy our outdoor living because of the traffic noise and also its affecting our sleep at night, waking us up," Tenny said.

Tenny said the most frustrating part of it all is not just the noise but that her neighbors across the street have a sound wall and they do not.

"That wall was put in in 1979, 40 years ago, and that's the same time this complex was built so I don't understand why it all wasn't done at the same time," Tenny said.

From North Yelm street to Ely street residents do not have a wall either. Just a fence separating them from the noise.

"It's frustrating when you go along the highway and see where walls are being built and we still don't have one, and this is probably the busiest intersection in the Tri-Cities for that kind of noise," Tenny said.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said that the sound threshold has to be a traffic-noise level of 66 decibels (dBA) or greater to qualify for a noise wall. They say above 66 dBA, a conversation between two people standing three feet apart and speaking in a normal voice is impaired.

In a 2018 study by the D.O.T on Tenny's part of the highway, reached 73 decibels, a higher level than the required limit for a wall.

"The study showed that we qualify for a 12 foot wall but we are in tier two and the chances of that getting done are not likely," Tenny said.

An official for the D.O.T said the department normally builds noise walls when they first construct a highway and do a noise test then. But, with the increased traffic the noise levels have only gotten worse.

Tenny's neighborhood is on the D.O.T's list, but they said the lack of funding is putting the project on hold.

Now, Tenny is asking residents to write letters to senators Sharon Brown (R) and Senator Curtis King (R) for more project funding.

"If they get enough letters if we can make enough noise so they'll listen to us you know that's what they really need," Tenny said.

For more information on the D.O.T's recommendations for noise barriers visit their website.