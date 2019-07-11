7-12-19 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - Extremely disturbing details have emerged from court documents in the case of 39-year-old Daniel J. Bunch, who was arrested on child pornography distribution and possession charges.

Court documents say police executed a search warrant at the Bunch Finnigan store on July 10, and found a 3-terabyte external hard drive connected to a concealed laptop, along with a 10-terabyte external hard drive.

Detectives found that the 3-terabyte hard drive was 99% full of photos and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and the 10-terabyte hard drive was 2% full of similar content. Detectives who viewed these videos observed children, some possibly as young as 2 years old, being molested and raped by adults.

According to the documents, detectives reported that distribution of child porn was being run on 3 different IP addresses from as early as February 25, 2017. Following a search warrant, detectives learned the IP addresses were owned by Charter and assigned to Bunch Finnigan Appliance Store in Kennewick. Detectives also learned that someone was remotely accessing one of the work computers, and confirmed that 1 of the 3 IP addresses was the IP address for Daniel Bunch's work station.

Court documents say the owner of the business told authorities that the work space containing the concealed laptop and hard drives found was solely used by Daniel Bunch.

Daniel Bunch was detained at his home on Buntin Place on Kennewick on July 11 during an executed search warrant. When questioned by detectives if he had remote access to his work computer, he confirmed he had access to 3 computers at work, and that only he had access to these computers, court documents say. When asked about the laptop, Bunch replied, "I think I need a lawyer."

Court documents also say Bunch's wife told Sergeant Judge Daniel that her husband routinely uses a laptop or iPad to "work from home."

Daniel Bunch is currently being charged with 2 counts of distribution of child pornography and 2 counts of possession of child pornography.

KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick man was arrested Thursday morning for dealing and possessing child pornography, Richland Police say.

39-year-old Daniel J. Bunch of Kennewick was arrested Thursday morning after the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (SER-ICAC) Taskforce conducted an investigation, according to Richland Police.

Bunch was booked into the Benton County Jail.

The SER-ICAC Taskforce is comprised of detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Kennewick Police Department, and the Richland Police Department. The SER-ICAC Taskforce is part of the WA-ICAC Taskforce.

Search warrants were executed at various locations as a result of the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.