KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District announces the sponsorship of the USDA Summer Food Program for Children. Meals will be made available at no charge to attending children 18 years of age and younger.
All sites will be closed on July 4th and 5th. Meals will be served at the following location(s):
Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland Dr.
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 24 and July 23
Times: Breakfast (8:00 – 8:30 AM) and Lunch (11:20 AM – 11:50 AM)
Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave.
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 24 and July 23
Times: Breakfast (8:00 – 8:30 AM) and Lunch (10:45 AM - 11:30 AM)
Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St.
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 24 and July 23
Times: Breakfast (8:00 – 8:40 AM) and Lunch (11:15 AM - Noon)
Fuerza Elementary School, 6011 W. 10th Pl.
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 17 and August 16
Times: Breakfast (8:00 – 8:40 AM) and Lunch (11:30 AM - 12:15 PM)
Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave.
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 24 and July 23
Times: Breakfast (8:00 – 8:40 AM) and Lunch (11:00 AM – 11:45 AM)
Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave.
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 17 and August 9
Times: Breakfast (8:00 – 8:35 AM) and Lunch (11:15 AM - Noon)
Vista Elementary School, 1701 N. Young St.
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 17 and August 16
Times: Breakfast (8:00 – 8:30 AM) and Lunch (11:15 AM – Noon)
Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave.
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 24 and July 23
& Every Monday – Friday between August 12th and August 16th
Times: Breakfast (8:00 – 8:30 AM) and Lunch (11:15 AM – Noon)
Westgate Elementary School, 2514 W. 4th Ave.
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 24 and July 23
Times: Breakfast (8:00 – 8:30 AM) and Lunch (11:15 AM – Noon)
Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St.
Dates: Every Monday – Friday between June 19 and July 18
Times: Breakfast (8:00 - 8:30 AM) and Lunch (11:30 AM - Noon)
Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver St.
Dates: Every Monday – Friday between June 19 and July 18
Times: Breakfast (8:00 - 8:30 AM) and Lunch (11:30 AM - Noon)
Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave.
Dates: Every Monday – Friday between June 19 and July 18
Times: Breakfast (8:00 - 8:40 AM) and Lunch (11:30 AM - Noon)
Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St..
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 17 to July 3 and July 29 to August 16
Times: Breakfast (7:15-7:45 AM) and Lunch (11:15 AM – 11:45 AM)
Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave.
Dates: Every Monday - Friday between June 17 and July 3
Times: Breakfast (7:15 - 7:45 AM) and Lunch (11:15 AM - 11:45 AM)