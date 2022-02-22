KENNEWICK —
The Kennewick School District is asking for feedback regarding the levies that ran earlier this month. On February 8, KSD’s Educational Programs and Operations Levy was not passed. The Technology Levy was.
KSD is asking local voters to participate in a survey to share their thoughts on the Educational Programs and Operations levy. This is to better understand the common reasons for concern and support.
The survey will be open through February 25, but KSD encourages submissions by tonight.
You can take the survey here.
