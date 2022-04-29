KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Kennewick School District is inviting the community to a presentation on the recommended health curriculum, which includes comprehensive sexual health education for students in grades 6-12. The materials were chosen by a health curriculum adoption committee, tasked with choosing curriculum that meets Washington learning standards.
The presentation will go over these standards and other requirements for education. It will also explain the selection process and offer review of the material content. People will be able to ask questions and submit feedback to the school board.
The presentation will also be livestreamed, with a recording available online after the fact. Online viewers can submit feedback or questions with an online form.
You can attend on May 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the KSD Administration Center at 1000 West 4th Avenue.
The school board meets May 25 to consider adopting the curriculum.
