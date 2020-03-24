KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick School District implementing an extension of distance learning during the COIVD-19 outbreak.

Beginning Monday, March 30, KSD will implement a districtwide plan for Continuous Distance Learning.

For the remainder of this week, principals, teachers and school and district staff will be planning for our first week of implementation.

While Continuous Distance Learning cannot involve traditional in-person instruction, we know that learning must continue for our students. Beginning March 30 and throughout the weeks ahead, teachers will be:

Developing and communicating weekly plans and schedules for student learning



Contacting and engaging families



Providing content to students



Delivering flexible instruction



Monitoring student learning and providing feedback

Providing Continuous Distance Learning to students is uncharted territory for teachers, students and families. We will learn and improve with each week of implementation. We are committed to serving our students as best as possible during this unprecedented time.

We Need Your Help

We will rely on technology to help us provide Continuous Distance Learning. We understand that not every family has access to a computer at home. We are working on a plan to address technology needs. We need all families to please help us by: