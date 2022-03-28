Kennewick School District is holding community open houses for their EP&O levy

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Kennewick School District is holding community open houses to discuss their Replacement Educational Programs & Operations levy that did not pass on February 8th.
KSD is inviting the public to come learn more about the levy and ask any questions they have.
KSD says the levy did not pass in February for a variety of concerns, including the levy amount and tax rate, state health and safety mandates, transparency of how levy funds are used, and district and school board engagement with community stakeholders.
Their first open house is Thursday, March 31st from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Their second open house is Tuesday, April 12th, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The last open house before the next vote on the levy will be Thursday, April 14th, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The open houses are held at the KSD Administration Center, 1000 W. 4th Ave., Kennewick.
The vote for the replacement levy will be Tuesday, April 26th.
For more information, follow the link to the school district's website.
