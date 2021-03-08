KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick School District (KSD) is asking parents to complete their Summer School Planning survey to begin the planning process of their new, optional, summer school program.
KSD plans to offer free, in-person summer learning programs for students in preschool through grade 12 during the summer of 2021.
To take the family survey, visit: http://bit.ly/3uUhYYu. The deadline to complete the survey Wednesday, is March 10.
"We want to get feedback from families on how to best serve our students, including scheduling preferences, how many students to expect, transportation and where your student needs the most support," wrote the Kennewick School District in a letter to parents. "It is our goal to offer a summer learning program for as many students as possible and participation is optional."