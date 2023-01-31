KENNEWICK, Wash. -
If you ever thought your vote doesn’t matter last year’s vote on a levy for Kennewick School district might change your mind. The district needed 1% of the vote to reach the 50% needed to pass an Educational Programs and Operations Levy last year.
The Kennewick Citizens Levy and Bond Committee is sending out mailers putting up signs and even sending mass texts to try and convince the community to vote yes on the levy proposed in the Kennewick School District for the next three years.
The funds would help with staffing for the district, athletics costs, and other activities that aren’t considered a part of the Washington State’s basic education budget.
The levy would also fund new safety officers for the elementary school level. The safety element was added in response to a survey of the community asking about concerns according to Kennewick School District Superintendent Traci Pierce said.
The school district will be without some of that funding for this year after both of last year's Educational Programs and Operations levies did not pass, reducing the district's budget by millions.
“It's just going to mean pretty drastic cuts to our district. Levy dollars fund athletics and activities for students. We don't get basic education money to run those programs and so in order for us to have those opportunities for our kids we need levy dollars,” Pierce said.
Part of the reason some have voted against the levy is the cost, something that's becoming more difficult for those on fixed or even lower incomes to afford.
Pierce said that's something they've considered while looking at the cost of the levy.
The rate would be $1.73 per 1000 for the first-year costing around 432 dollars for a property valued at 250 thousand dollars.
“School districts can collect up to $2.50 per thousand of assessed value and we're nowhere near that. We're really mindful of the tax impacts in our local community and we want to keep that tax rate down” she said.
For more information on the levy, she recommends you visit KSD.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.