TRI-CITIES, WA - Kennewick School District (KSD) announced Friday, October 22, that they are now offering Test to Stay, a COVID-19 testing program, in all schools.
Full statement from Kennewick School District:
"The program is for non-symptomatic students who are identified as a close contact of an individual at school or a school-related event who tests positive for COVID-19. Students must have parent or legal guardian consent prior to testing.
Previously, non-symptomatic students designated as close contacts were required to quarantine at home. The goal of the program is to allow students who are identified as close contacts to remain in school as long as they are symptom free and test negative for COVID-19.
The district is partnering with the DOH's Learn To Return (L2R) program, which removes barriers for students to access testing, and has been approved by the Benton-Franklin Health District to follow the Test To Stay protocol.
If a student is identified as a close contact and they are non-symptomatic, school personnel will contact the parent/legal guardian to let them know.
Parents/legal guardians will have the option to have their student tested. Consent forms must be received by the school prior to testing
The BianaxNOW COVID-19 Self-Test, a self-swab test, will be provided to the student using a trained observer at the school. Participating students will receive a total of two tests – the first on day one and the second on day five after exposure. If tests are negative for COVID-19, the student may remain in school as long as they do not have symptoms.
Results are available within 15 minutes."