KENNEWICK, WA- The Kennewick School District has decided to start the school year online after the recommendation from the Benton-Franklin Health District. Now, the school district is getting prepared for the new plan to the school year.

The Kennewick School Board decided in a 3-2 vote Wednesday night to start the first day of school, September 1, online.

Superintendent Dr. Traci Pierce proposed the plan using a phased approach after receiving recommendation from the Benton-Franklin Health District to not return to in-person instruction due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Now the district is working on creating schedules for students, and continue to implement the Safe Start KSD Phased Reopening plan.

"This is the most challenging, difficult decisions I have ever had to make. We all I think can agree that we want nothing more than our students to be back in school everyday learning face to face with their teacher, with their peers... that's what schools should look like," Pierce said.

Starting September, each school in the district will go online. Pierce said she hopes to get students and staff back on campus, but only will do that when the health district says it is safe.

Pierce suggested developing a “Safe Start KSD” plan, given the recommendation of the health officials. This way the district can get parents and teachers prepared for their new distance learning plan.

"We can be the education experts and we need out health experts in the area to help advise us on the health aspects of the situation," Pierce said.

The online model will look similar to what Kennewick students used in March, but will be more organized. Pierce said the new model will have more structure, daily attendance, and regular grading. She said the goal is to keep students engaged even from a distance.

"Everyday students will have live instructions from their teachers so synchronous real-time instruction through zoom most likely, and also will have a common learning platform on Google classroom," Pierce said.

Pierce said because of the number of Chromebooks available, students in grades 3-12 will receive one, whereas students in grades K-2 will be given paper-based work. Each student will be given coursework daily, and have online resources available to help.

"To sit in a Zoom classroom for six hours a day is not realistic. We are working on designing an actual schedule that would involve part of the day where there's interaction and then independent work through Google classroom," Pierce said.

District is also working on plans with the YMCA to offer childcare and extra resources on their school campuses for those who need it.

Pierce said when they do move back to in-person classes or a hybrid model, parents will get the option of keeping their child fully online.

"We are going to continue to do everything we can to make the learning models be the best that they can regardless of the situation we are in and strive for that time where we can get our schools open and bring our students back safely to campus," Pierce said.

Registration for the online academy will start August 11 on their website.