Kennewick School District previews HIV/AIDS prevention and other health curriculum

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District is holding a parent preview night at its Administration Center on October 20 to show parents the health-related curriculum coming up in classes.
Fifth-graders will have separate growth and development programs, then an HIV/AIDS prevention program together. Parents will be able to preview the separate boys and girls growth and development curriculum from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. at preview night. The HIV/AIDS prevention preview will be from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m.
Fourth-grade girls also go through a growth and development program. Fourth-grade boys don’t, receiving a hygiene lesson instead, according to a press release from Robyn Chastain, KSD’s Executive Director of Communication and Public Relations. Parents of fourth-grade girls can preview the growth and development curriculum from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. The boys’ hygiene lesson is not previewed.
Additionally, parents can make an appointment at the KSD Administration Center between October 21 and November 4 to preview class materials. Schedule with Kristi Lakey in the Teaching and Learning department at 509-222-6579.
Washington state law requires legal guardians to preview HIV/AIDS prevention materials before they can excuse their student from the program. The KSD nursing staff will be providing the information at preview night, but parent attendance is kept and given to school staff in order to accommodate anyone who may excuse their child from the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.