KENNEWICK, WA- The Kennewick School District is providing boxes of free food tomorrow, April 20th. The boxes will be filled with fresh produce and other groceries and will be handed out from noon to 2pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 515 S. Union street in Kennewick. The distribution of the boxes is drive-thru only, so don't leave your vehicle, it's also one box per vehicle while supplies last. No registration is necessary.
