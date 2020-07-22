KENNEWICK, WA- Schools in Kennewick are getting ready to welcome back students in about five weeks, but what that will look like is still unclear. Kennewick School District needs parents' help through a survey of what they want for them and their children.

The Kennewick School District is giving parents, students, and teachers a better idea of what they can expect with three different models.

Fully online for the year through an online learning academy, remote learning, or a hybrid learning model are all of the options being discussed.

The survey will close July 28 and KSD will share the results with the School Board at their next meeting on July 29. To watch the full video of the breakdown of each option click here.

Officials for the district say they and the school board will take the input/feedback on the proposed plans into consideration but they are ready for any updates.

"We're anticipating the districts may receive updated direction from the state or from the governor and we want to be ready to implement the learning model appropriate to any situation," Dr. Traci Pierce superintendent of Kennewick School District said.

One of the plans mainly discussed is an idea of a hybrid learning model. It involves both on-campus and at-home learning. But in this model safety precautions will be implemented.

In a hybrid model, the school day starts at home where students need to take their temperature before they walk out the door.

Once in the classroom, students and staff are required to wear masks and use social distancing. Classes will be split in half to create smaller groups.

Student groups would alternate between being in-class, face-to-face, and learning remotely from home.

Each student would be in-class two days a week and learning remotely for the rest. District officials say they want to support families as much as possible and are looking into how they can have students chose what days would be best for them to be in person and remote.

Only grades Kindergarten through 2nd grade would be in-class four days throughout the week.

To meet the 6-foot distancing requirement, the district says they will only have 82% of elementary students on campus at one time and 60-65% of middle-high school students on campus at one time.

"Our goal is to have plans in place for different possible situations and for all learning models to ensure a high-quality learning experience," Dr. Pierce said.

The district says Google Chromebooks will be given to every student in grades 3-12 to support learning at home and they will provide free internet access to those who need it.

Parents will have the option of keeping their child home for entirely distanced learning through the online learning academy if they do not feel comfortable.

District officials say they hope to have a plan in place by the end of the month.

Three Learning Models

#1: Online Learning Academy-

- For families who do not want their child to go back to face-to-face learning.

- Classes will be taught through an online classroom.

- Students enroll full time.

#2: Remote Learning Model-

- A new and improved version of Continuous Distance Learning

- Remote learning will be implemented if schools cannot re-open for in-person instruction, or if schools need to close again at any time during the year.

#3: Hybrid Learning Model-

- Includes both on-site, face-to-face learning, and remote learning.

- Will be implemented if schools can re-open for on-site learning with enhanced safety precautions such as face coverings and physical distancing.

All Learning Models

- Google Chromebooks will be given to grades 3-12

- Google Classroom will be the consistent learning platform

- Daily attendance will be required

- Regular grading practices and policies.

To watch the full video of each model click here.