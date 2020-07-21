KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District needs families to fill out surveys to further their plan to reopen schools this coming fall.

Message from the Kennewick School District:

Dear Kennewick Families,

We are developing a plan for reopening school in the fall, and we want to provide you with an update and the opportunity to share your input. Please first watch our video outlining the different options and scenarios by clicking on the image above or going to https://bit.ly/37GDvJ0, and then complete our parent survey at https://bit.ly/30xDVya to share your feedback.

The deadline to complete the survey is July 28.

At this time, we are planning for different possibilities and anticipating that districts may receive updated direction from the state or the governor. We want to ensure we are ready to implement a learning model appropriate to any circumstances, and we want to receive input from parents in our community to understand your interests and preferences.

Sincerely,

Dr. Traci Pierce

Superintendent