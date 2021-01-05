Kennewick School District sent out survey for free school meals

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District has released a new survey to better understand the community's need for food.
The survey is available now and must be completed by January 11th at 11:59 PM. The survey links are listed below:
Survey in English: http://bit.ly/38ibZSy
Survey in Spanish: http://bit.ly/2WtFRG4
"We want to ensure that all of our families are able to pick up the free five-day meal kits we distribute each Wednesday, so we've launched a survey to help us understand what barriers exist and if we may be able to help," said the Kennewick School District in a social media post.