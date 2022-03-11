Kennewick School District Students join Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge

Kennewick, WA - Not everyone likes to eat healthy, but schools across 30 states are asking students to create dishes using healthy ingredients to promote healthy eating. Students from Kennewick Elementary Schools were asked to get creative and create food recipes inspires by books or movies for the 2022 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.
The national Future Chefs initiative, originally created 12 years ago, was to get students thinking about making healthy food decisions, but also to encourage them to stay active in the kitchen.
Kennewick School District students are joining over 2,000 other students to represent Sodexo served schools. Sodexo teaches students about nutrition, making healthy food choices, building basic math skills and develop cooking techniques.
Students learn these skills when participating in the Future Chefs Challenge. Sodexo serves more than 1,300 schools across 30 states nationwide.
KSD is joining 256 other school districts, once again, in events taking place throughout February and March. Elementary school students in KSD were asked to submit recipes, of which eight students were selected to participate in the district finals, March 11th.
The event runs from 3:30 to 5:30 pm at the Tri-Tech Skills Center.
Finalists will be preparing and presenting their creations. Then they'll be assessed on criteria including tastes, kid friendliness and the use of healthy ingredients.
The winning student from each participating district will be considered for regional finals. Selected regional finalist will later compete to become one of the five national finalists, which will be voted on by the public.
