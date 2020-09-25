Kennewick School District's Online Learning Academy won't count towards NCAA eligibility

KENNEWICK, WA- With Kennewick School District currently in remote learning and soon shifting to hybrid learning, students have many options for the school year.

One of those options is KSD's Online Learning Academy which allows students to remain fully online for the school year if parents don't want them to return to hybrid. In this option, students aren't assigned to a classroom but are enrolled in an online course similar to college online courses.

The only problem is this program currently being offered by KSD wouldn't be accredited by the NCAA. This means any potential collegiate athletes would have to make up the courses they would take in the program because their courses wouldn't count towards the NCAA requirements.

This was something that Amanda Haan was told of by a friend. Amanda's daughter Linnea Haan is a Southridge freshman swimmer who has dreams of swimming in college, but she is currently enrolled in the program. Amanda found out about this dilemma and asked Linnea's online support coach who confirmed her fears and advised her to switch Linnea to hybrid learning.

"We have basically just been waiting until this week when they told us that she probably needed to move back to the remote regular school because the credits wouldn't count for the NCAA," said Amanda.

NBC Right Now reached out to KSD who gave this statement in response. Acknowledging that their Online Learning Academy currently couldn't fulfill NCAA requirements and that they advised students and parents of this.

“The district offers online Apex classes for high school students that can count if they include all the instructional elements that are optional within Apex that the NCAA requires. However, these are not elements that the district is able to provide for the Online Academy. The district Online Academy coaches and school principals are aware of this information and share it with parents and students so that they can make an informed decision. If a parent or student was not informed for some reason, the student is able to drop the Online Academy and return to their traditional school coursework in either remote or hybrid learning.”

Linnea is staying positive and focusing on what she can control. She is still training and anxiously awaiting for her season and hybrid learning to begin.

"I am just trying to keep my grades up right now and I've been trying to make sure I have all my notes so I am ready for when we go back again, but it's still a little bit overwhelming," said Linnea.

Amanda understands what the district is going through because of how new this scenario is. She wants other parents who may be in the same boat to check what program their kids are enrolled in so they won't run into a problem later down the road.

"I am really thankful that we found out now and I hope that if there are any other families in this same situation that they reach out to the schools now so that it's not too late," said Amanda.