Kennewick schools' Dual Language Program accepting applications

KENNEWICK – Kennewick School District’s Dual Language Program is in such high demand that the district is deciding enrollment through a lottery system. Incoming kindergartners hoping to enroll will have to rely on luck.
Before February 11, parents will have to complete this application for their child to be considered. Before March 8, a notification will either invite you to set up a screening appointment or tell you about the waitlist. By April 1, parents will either be invited to accept a slot, or told your waitlist status.
The program starts in Kindergarten, but continues through eighth grade. It features integrated instruction, with one literacy block for Spanish and one for English. As they learn, both languages will be integrated across the board. The goal is for students to gain “bilingual, bi-literate, and sociocultural competence.”
Rather than teaching Spanish solely for basic fluency, the integration of both languages is tied into literacy, content and language instruction. Following Common Core and several other standards, teachers would use bi-literate teaching strategies for those learning in English and Spanish.
Through the program, Kindergarten through second grade feature Spanish Language Arts, Social Studies and Math classes. Every unit is concluded with a bridge regarding Spanish to English literacy in the subject, or vice versa. Their day is finished with English Language Arts and Science.
Third through fifth graders in the program start their day with Spanish Language Arts and Science. They also bridge the end of every unit with Spanish to English literacy in that subject and vice versa. They finish the day with English Language Arts, Social Studies and Math.
Finally, the sixth, seventh and eighth graders will have two periods of Spanish, in Language Arts and Social Studies. These classes end with a Spanish to English bridge regarding multiple topics. They have Math, Science, P.E., Language Arts and elective classes in English.
Informational videos in Spanish and English are available.
