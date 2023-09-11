KENNEWICK, Wash.- Four east Kennewick schools are back open after brief lockdowns on the morning of September 11.
Kennewick High, Ridgeview Elementary, Amistad Elementary and Phoenix High were placed in non-critical lockdowns by the KPD around 9 a.m. due to "police activity" in the area according to the Kennewick School District.
The lockdowns were lifted at 9:15 a.m.
According to the KPD the lockdowns were put in place while Officers searched for a suspect on foot in the area. When the suspect was located and taken into custody the lockdowns were lifted.
