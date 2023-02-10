KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The City of Kennewick is currently accepting applications from residents and business owners to serve on several boards and commissions.
According to the the City of Kennewick board and commission positions are an opportunity to participate in the city's governmental process by shaping and influencing public policy.
The application deadline is Tuesday, February 28. Applications may be completed online.
2023 Boards and Commissions vacancies:
- Arts Commission
- Block Grant Advisory
- Disability Board
- Historic Preservation
- Housing Authority
- Parks and Recreation Commission
- Planning Commission
