KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police Department is releasing more information about a shooting that left one man dead late last night.
According to KPD, officers responded to the 2600 block of W. 6th Ave last night around 9:50 p.m. on August 5th where they found one man with a gunshot wound. KPD says the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
KPD along with the Tri-City Regional Swat Team served a search warrant on August 6th at around 6:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of W. 4th Ave in relation to the shooting on August 5th.
KPD says the identity of the victim will be released when his family has been notified.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation, so if you have any information about this case you're urged to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
