Kennewick shooting suspect arrested for 2 counts of assault at a party

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Officers arrested 23-year-old Moises Silva for two counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree after a shooting at a party in Kennewick Friday morning, October 22nd.
KPD officers were sent to a home in the 7900 block of W 5th Ave, near Hansen Park, after calls of possible gunshots. One of the people who live in the house confirmed when police asked if there were gunshots.
Police say Moises Silva is alleged to have shot at another male within the residence and outside of the residence. Multiple people at the party were scared of getting shot.
The victim has been identified by police but had left the house before police got there. KPD does not know if the victim is injured but hospitals have been notified.
KPD says this is still an active investigation, if you have any information you are asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department.