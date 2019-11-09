PASCO,WA- A man that may be connected with an October shooting in Kenenwick was arrested Thursday by Pasco Police.

24 year old Thomas Rosales was booked into the Franklin County Jail after being stopped Thursday afternoon. Rosales was pursued on foot and was later arrested on several warrants including assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rosales is believed by police to be the suspect of a shooting back in October on S Grant St. in Kennewick where Rosales allegedly shot Casey Bockman.