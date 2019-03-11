KENNEWICK, WA- As temperatures start to rise and snow starts to melt the city of Kennewick would like you to clear off your storm drains. That is because the drains need to be able to effectively drain water once all the snow melts.

"Sometimes homes and businesses have piled excess snow that they have been shoveling off walkways or others on top of the storm drain," said Evelyn Lusignan the Public Relations and Government Affairs Director in Kennewick.

The city of Kennewick would also like you to clear a path for the storm drain. That means if you have snow still accumulated in the path of the storm drain clear it out so water can pass through.

"They have to have a good pathway to those storm drains," said Lusignan "Something for them to take care of and protect their property from any flooding."