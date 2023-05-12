KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Tri-Cities weather continues to heat up and families in Kennewick will soon have options for cooling down.
Kennewick Parks and Recreation plans to open its four splash pads throughout the city over Memorial Day weekend. The zero-depth water features should be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend.
Kennewick splash pads:
- Columbia Park
- Grange Park
- Southridge Sports and Events Complex
- Underwood Park
