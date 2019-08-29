KENNEWICK, WA - A standoff involving Kennewick Police, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and SWAT has come to an end at E. 7th Ave. and S. Gum in Kennewick.

Police had a felony arrest order for 24-year-old Joseph Ayala, who violated a no-contact order involving a family member. Police believed he may have had a gun and negotiated with him for several hours to come out.

Police evacuated surrounding homes before SWAT ultimately used tear gas and a flash bang. They then arrested Ayala.

Ayala had been arrested on July 1st after being wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Neighbors believe he is the boyfriend of Andrea Nunez, who was shot and killed in this same location on May 5th in what was believed to be a gang-related shooting. Police have neither confirmed nor denied this. For more information on that shooting, click here.