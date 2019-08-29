KENNEWICK, WA - A standoff involving Kennewick Police, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and SWAT is ongoing at E. 7th Ave. and S. Gum in Kennewick.

Police have a felony arrest order for 24-year-old Joseph Ayala who violated a no-contact order involving a family member. Police believe he may have a gun and are currently negotiating with him to come out.

Ayala was arrested on July 1st after being wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Neighbors believe he is the boyfriend of Andrea Nunez, who was shot and killed in this same location on May 5th in what was believed to be a gang-related shooting. Police have neither confirmed nor denied this. For more information on that shooting, click here.