KENNEWICK, Wash. - A female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School around 11:45 a.m. on October 19, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The student was not harmed and got away to tell the School Resource Officer.
The student said she passed a light blue minivan at the W 10th Avenue and S Benton Street intersection when a man tried to talk to her. She ignored him and kept walking, but he reportedly got out of the van and went up to her. She said he tried to coax her into the van, then assaulted her.
The student said the man left when she got away.
KPD is investigating the incident and conducting extra patrols around schools in the meantime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.