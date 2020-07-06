KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District informs the community of a change to their free summer meal program.

Starting this week, KSD be serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Wednesday at their 12 school-based meal sites, with meals for the rest of the week and the weekend sent home with children on Wednesday.

Meal sites will no longer be open on Thursday and Friday because of limited staffing.

Kennewick School District is serving meals to all kids age 18 and younger through July 29 as part of the USDA Summer Meal Program. Meal service times are 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all sites.

Here are the meal service locations and the schedule:

Amon Creek Elementary School, 18 Center Parkway

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Place

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland Drive

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave.

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fuerza Elementary School, 6011 W. 10th Place

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave.

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 20th Ave.

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave.

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave.

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Westgate Elementary School, 2514 W. Fourth Ave.

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St.

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave.

Dates: Every Monday through Wednesday through July 29.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.