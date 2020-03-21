KENNEWICK,WA - A Kennewick preschool teacher is trying to uplift people in her community during these difficult times. Tammi White has taken the liberty to start what she calls a "Friendship Fence." The Friendship Fence is her backyard chain link fence in which members of the community are encouraged to post pictures and inspiring messages to help people deal with the Coronavirus.
"My preschool kids are drawing pictures the neighborhood is bringing stuff just to kind of color up the neighborhood," said White. "Hopefully more people that come walking will pass the fence and see the positive message."
The messages don't just help people in the community they help White as well. As a teacher who can't work at the moment it helps still connect her with her students and other people in the community.
"I'm a touchy huggy person so this was really difficult on me not being able to touch people and interact with people," said White. "So it's been an awesome blessing to have my friends and family and school people come to the fence and leave messages."