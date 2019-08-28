8-28-19

7:20 p.m.

UPDATE:

The Kennewick School District announces tonight that no agreement has been reached. There will be no school Thursday, Aug. 29, as the KEA continues its strike.

School-based athletic practices and events will continue to be held at their regularly scheduled times, as coaching contracts are separate from the KEA contract. We will continue to keep our community informed on the status of school and negotiations as information is available. Please check the district’s website and social media for updates.

8-28-19 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District (KSD) announced Wednesday morning that they offered the Kennewick Education Association (KEA) a new offer of a 7.5 percent increase in pay. That offer is more than the 7.25 percent offer that was made last week.

According to the school district that latest offer would pay 300 of 1200 teachers over $100,000 and another 200 teachers over $90,000. The district also said that the KEA left bargaining discussions around 7 p.m. without responding to that offer.

Many teachers NBC Right Now spoke to said that the statement about leaving the bargaining table is untrue. They say they were told by the mediators to go home get some rest.

Another announcement KSD sent out was that they are confident both sides have agreed to new safety agreements. Those new agreements include training and compensation for building-based student behavior committee members, clarity in staff protection communication in response to threats and a task force to study special education programs including a six tier behavior intervention program.

NBC Right Now asked the KEA about those safety agreements and whether that part of deal had been resolved and they said they preferred to keep the bargaining at the table.

8-27-19 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District (KSD) announced Tuesday evening that it continues to negotiate with the Kennewick Education Association (KEA), and as of 7 p.m. an agreement has not been reached. There will be no school tomorrow (Wednesday) as the KEA continues its strike.

The school closure affects 19,000 students and about 13,000 families.

The district said it has offered a 7.25% salary increase, which is comparable to neighboring districts.

The union said it wants the teacher pay to be comparable to neighboring school systems, but has not accepted the district's 7.25% proposal.

8-26-19 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - Members of the Kennewick Education Association have determined to strike on Tuesday, August 27th, after failed negotiations with the Kennewick School District. KSD said that because of this, school is cancelled until further notice.

KSD said in a statement Monday evening: "The last offer presented to KEA would increase teacher salaries by 7.25% and would pay teachers comparable to Pasco and other neighbor districts. The KEA has not accepted this proposal as of 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26."

Negotiations continued all day Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Aug. 24-26) with support from a state mediator, but no agreement has been reached.

KSD provided the following information for parents in their Monday statement:

"Child Care: The YMCA will offer on-site childcare from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Amon Creek, Cottonwood, Canyon View, Ridge View, and Lincoln elementary schools. All children must be pre-registered in the YMCA childcare program to participate.

"Updates: We will continue to keep you informed about this situation via email, on our website at www.ksd.org and on our social media sites.

"We are committed to keeping the community updated as the situation evolves."

BACKGROUND ON KSD/KEA NEGOTIATIONS:

Both the district and the teachers have been trying to negotiate a new three-year contract since May. As Monday's deadline for a decision got closer, KEA members said a strike may be something they have to do.

"Well none of us want a strike, we really just want what's best for the kids; we want to be in our classrooms but we need to come to an agreement with our district so that we can provide and attract the best teachers and keep them," said Bailey Styles, a third grade teacher.

Monday morning, Aug. 26, the Kennewick School District announced the Kennewick Education Association bargaining team rejected their offer of a 7.1% increase for the 2019-2020 school year and a 3% increase the year after.

According to KEA President Rob Woodford, that offer is not what his side is looking for.

"They have finally gotten the district to move a little bit but it's still not where it needs to be, it's not equitable... we are not equitable with right now with Pasco, we are not equitable with Richland," Woodford said. "We need to get there and the Kennewick school district has to understand that."

The Kennewick Education Association says, "the District made a slightly increased offer but added more stipulations that would cut teacher compensation, including a decrease in pay for teachers who cover classes during their planning periods."

In the same statement released Friday, the district said, "We love our KSD teachers and we also must balance our budget and be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. Any salary increases we provide must be able to be sustained over time without negatively impacting students and damaging the long-term financial health of the district."

The KEA president, Rob Woodford, said that while negotiations have been going on they have been losing teachers to the other districts.

"We've already lost people to the other two districts and we'll lose more because if you add five minutes to your commute and you could make upwards of two thousand, three thousand, even as high as six thousand more dollars to cross the river... you might cross the river," Woodford said.

In a statement released by the district on Friday:

The Kennewick School District said in a statement:

"With the increases already built into the Kennewick teacher salary schedule for experience and educational attainment, the average teacher would have seen a 7.5% to 9% salary increase for the 2019-20 school year under the district’s proposal.

"The latest district offer pays over 200 teachers with 19 years of experience and a master’s degree plus 90 credits a salary of $101,924 for the 187-day work year, or $545 per day. Under the same proposal, another 240 teachers would have earned a salary in excess of $90,000. In addition, the top salary would be earned by teachers at Year 19 instead of Year 25 as in the past.

"The average teacher salary would have increased to $78,856 under the District’s proposal.

"This proposed salary increase comes on top of the 2018-19 school year when Kennewick teachers saw an average salary increase of 12.13% from 2017-18. The offer the KEA rejected represents nearly a 20% salary increase for teachers over two years."