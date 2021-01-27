Kennewick Teen among hundreds in the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick teen Kendalyn Bybee will be a part of history on February 8, 2021 when she is set to become one of the nation’s first female Eagle Scouts, a prestigious achievement attained by some of the country’s most noteworthy figures.
Kendalyn is among hundreds of young women nationwide who will make up the Inaugural Class of female Eagle Scouts and of two in the Blue Mountain Council, Scouts BSA. Kendalyn joins Celeste Blair of Richland as two of the first female Eagle Scouts in our local communities.
The inaugural female class of Eagle Scouts will be honored at an event “Be The Change” on Sunday, February 21st at 5 p.m. PT. This will be a celebration of service, leadership, and the groundbreaking accomplishments of the first female Eagle Scouts. Attendees will get to meet the Eagle Scouts, learn more about the 2021 Summer of Service, and enjoy messages from VIPs across the nation and a very special rededication of Scouting.
To RSVP for this event or to learn more about “Be The Change” visit www.scouting.org/bethechange/.
“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Kendalyn for this significant accomplishment,” said Brett Bybee, CEO of the Blue Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America, headquartered in Kennewick. “Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. These benefits are invaluable for everyone, and we are thrilled that they are now available to even more youth.”
For Kendalyn’s Eagle Scout Leadership Service Project, she and nearly 79 volunteers built a garden shed for Heritage Garden at Hansen Park for the City of Kennewick and volunteers, a project that will help beautify and educate the community about native plants, while providing leadership growth for Scouts. Her project took 243 hours to complete along with significant monetary and material supplies donations from local Rotary clubs and area businesses.
Eagle Scout is the program’s highest rank, which only about 6% of Scouts achieve on average. To earn it, an individual has to take on leadership roles within their troop and their community; earn a minimum of 21 merit badges that cover a broad range of topics including first aid and safety, civics, business and the environment; and they must research, organize and complete a large community service project. Those requirements are exactly the same for both young men and young women.