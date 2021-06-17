Kennewick Teen Goes Viral on Social Media and TikTok For Her Handmade Princess Dresses

KENNEWICK, WA - Alexandra Sorenson has always had a creative gene. She has always done theatre, played violin, loved art, and now, she enjoys making dresses.
"I love Disney and other fantasy movies so I just wanted to take what I see in these stories and make them a reality." said Sorenson.
It was last July that 18-year-old Sorenson made her first dress.
"I saw this dress on Instagram that was the most beautiful thing and then I said I have to make that. Since then, I've been making my own designs and re-creating Disney princess dresses." says Sorenson.
Her favorite princess is Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
"I made that dress in 4 days." says Sorenson.
She makes her dresses from scratch and is entirely self-taught. She says it just came so easy to her, but no surprise there. Her great-grandfather used to create things for Disney. Even her own mother and other family members are artistic and musical as well.
With over 330,000 followers on Instagram and over a million followers on TikTok, people from all across the world want to see Sorenson make these dresses, and wonder, when can they wear them?
"Hopefully I can start making them for people so that everyone in the world can see them." says Sorenson.
Her designs were also recognized by Buzzfeed.
Since graduating Southridge Highschool, she will be attending Chapman University in California in the fall to study art history.
Until then, she spends her days making more dresses and adding to her collection.
"I hope to one day be a costume designer for movies and maybe even Disney." says Sorenson.
You can follow Alexandra Sorenson to see all her designs on both Instagram and TikTok @_alexandra.louise_.