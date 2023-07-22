KPD arrests woman for shooting man
Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, officers arrested a woman Saturday morning for allegedly shooting a man in Kennewick.

KPD says they were called to a house on North Huntington Street at 9:41 a.m. for reports of a man who was shot.

KPD arrested a 36-year-old woman at the house. Investigations later developed a probable cause to arrest the woman for assault in the first degree.

The 25-year-old man was found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was brought to a nearby hospital.

The woman was booked into Benton County Jail without incident.

The two were also noted by KPD to have been in a domestic relationship.