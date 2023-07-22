...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY EXPECTED
IN THE WESTERN PORTIONS OF OR641 AND WA691 DURING THE AFTERNOON
AND EARLY EVENING TODAY AND SUNDAY...
...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY MONDAY
AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR PORTIONS PORTIONS OF OR641 AND
WA691 DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING ON MONDAY...
.Warm and dry conditions with winds of 12 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in conjunction with afternoon low relative humidities in
the teens will lead to an increased risk for the rapid spread of
new and existing fires.
.On Monday, a dry cold front will move across the area with
breezy to windy conditions and low relative humidities expected
by afternoon to early evening. Wind speeds up to 20 to 35 mph
will combine with low relative humidities of 15 to 25 percent in
the afternoon and early evening to create potential critical fire
weather conditions. These critical fire conditions will be mainly
from the western to the northeast portions of the Lower Columbia
Basin, east of the Columbia River Gorge, which also includes the
Blue Mountain Foothills.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND
WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning, Western portions of
Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691
Lower Columbia Basin from Dallesport and Goldendale east as far
as Boardman.
For the Fire Weather Watch, the western to the northeast
portions, east of the Columbia River Gorge, of Fire Weather
Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning, west 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. For the Fire Weather Watch, southwest 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For the Red Flag Warning, as low as 16
percent. For the Fire Weather Watch, 15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any existing fire or new fire starts will have the
potential to spread rapidly given the windy conditions and low
relative humidity. On Monday afternoon and early evening, windy
conditions will develop again ahead of and with a dry cold
frontal passage, which will cause rapid spread of existing
fires or new fire starts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
