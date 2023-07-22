Weather Alert

...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY EXPECTED IN THE WESTERN PORTIONS OF OR641 AND WA691 DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING TODAY AND SUNDAY... ...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR PORTIONS PORTIONS OF OR641 AND WA691 DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING ON MONDAY... .Warm and dry conditions with winds of 12 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in conjunction with afternoon low relative humidities in the teens will lead to an increased risk for the rapid spread of new and existing fires. .On Monday, a dry cold front will move across the area with breezy to windy conditions and low relative humidities expected by afternoon to early evening. Wind speeds up to 20 to 35 mph will combine with low relative humidities of 15 to 25 percent in the afternoon and early evening to create potential critical fire weather conditions. These critical fire conditions will be mainly from the western to the northeast portions of the Lower Columbia Basin, east of the Columbia River Gorge, which also includes the Blue Mountain Foothills. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning, Western portions of Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin from Dallesport and Goldendale east as far as Boardman. For the Fire Weather Watch, the western to the northeast portions, east of the Columbia River Gorge, of Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning, west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Fire Weather Watch, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For the Red Flag Warning, as low as 16 percent. For the Fire Weather Watch, 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any existing fire or new fire starts will have the potential to spread rapidly given the windy conditions and low relative humidity. On Monday afternoon and early evening, windy conditions will develop again ahead of and with a dry cold frontal passage, which will cause rapid spread of existing fires or new fire starts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&

